Hundreds attend annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time since 2020, hundreds were able to gather in-person in Salisbury for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast at the Salisbury Civic Center.

This year’s event was sponsored by Food Lion, the City of Salisbury, and Rowan County. The theme was “Achieving A Beloved Community.”

The Salisbury-Rowan Human Relations Council organized the event. Evelyn Uddin Kahn of the Human Relations Council welcomed attendees.

Preston Sale made a special presentation to the Bread Riot organization for its efforts to feed people in Rowan County.

Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander and Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds provided remarks, each presenting a proclamation on behalf of their respective entities recognizing the day as “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day” in Salisbury and Rowan County.

Dr. Anthony J. Davis, 13th president of Livingstone College, reminded the audience to “stay on the message” that Dr. King proclaimed, and quoted lines from Dr. King’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

“If you miss the message, you will mar the movement,” Davis said.

The challenge to the community was presented by Father Robert Black of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.