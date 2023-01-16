Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People living in Hidden Valley are calling for change to better their community.

The Hidden Valley – Sugar Creek Road corridor is known for crime ranging from drugs to assaults to homicides and homelessness.

In just the first few days of the year, this community has seen its fair share of crime.

Today – the community choose MLK Day to call for positive change in Hidden Valley.

“You have human trafficking, number one, you have drugs, we have violence, we have these corridors that people are homeless, so when we look at those things, those aspects of the community, we want it to change,” Charlene Henderson, the Hidden Valley Community Liaison, said.

The Hidden Valley Community Association choose MLK Day because the man behind it represents what they’re praying and marching for.

“It’s a positive march, it’s a positive and we’re trying to bring about positive change, not only here in this community, but in Charlotte as a whole,” Hidden Valley resident Melody Lyles said.

The community prayed about the changes they want for their neighborhood before marching blocks along Sugar Creek Road.

“We’re coming together as a family, as a community to say that we care about this, we’re praying together no matter how we’re different,” resident Nick Bettis said.

The community faces issues with crime, fear of gentrification, and a lack of resources for those in need.

“Once you see the issues and it’s right in front of you, you have no choice but to figure out how we’re going to make this positive for the positive people out here,” Henderson said.

Community and faith leaders believe this march is the first step in calling for action.

“I think the people need to see us come together, not just here, but to see us and just to have a seed planted to start and have our voices heard,” Rev. A.R. Muwwakkil, the Pastor of Life Baptist Church, said.

The Hidden Valley community wants:

To end crime in the area

Create development that doesn’t drive people out

Money for substance and mental health resources

Affordable housing

“My prayer is to make sure this corridor gets the resources that it needs,” Henderson said.

Community members want the city to pay attention to what’s happening in Hidden Valley, and funnel resources to lift the people struggling for a better life.

