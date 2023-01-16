First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday as rain moves into the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rounds of rain will impact the Carolinas through the weekend.

Today: Increasing clouds, dry & cool

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Morning/midday showers

Thursday: More wet weather

After a freezing start this morning, high temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s with increasing clouds for the second half of the day. Because of this, overnight lows will only fall to the middle 40s.

By Tuesday morning, showers will move in from the west and continue through the midday hours. Forecast rainfall totals will be less than 0.25″. High temperatures will be mild in the upper 50s.

Next three days (First Alert Weather)

Clouds will linger for Wednesday with dry conditions and warmer high temperatures in the middle 60s. Another quick-moving cold front will bring a round of showers for Thursday during the midday hours before drying out for Friday and Saturday with a cooling trend.

The next round of rain looks to move in late this weekend for Sunday into Monday – stay tuned for more updates.

Have a great MLK day!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

