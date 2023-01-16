Charlotte businesswoman, McNinch House owner Ellen Davis has died

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Ellen’s family says they plan to keep the restaurant open.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ellen Davis, owner of the McNinch House Restaurant, has died, a source close to the family confirmed.

The Charlotte native spent 10 years renovating the historic McNinch House before opening it Jan. 16, 1989, and served as the restaurant’s first chef.

“Our passion for providing an exceptional experience at the McNinch House has surely attributed to our longevity,” Davis said in 2019. “Our entire team takes great delight in providing the perfect backdrop for our guests to enjoy an extraordinary meal, often while celebrating life’s special occasions.”

The location is 511 North Church Street.

Davis, a mostly self-taught cook, created the menu and handled the cooking. Davis’s small staff greeted guests as if they were family.

Guests still feel as if they’re being welcomed into someone’s home. They are; McNinch House was literally Davis’s home. She lived upstairs and operated the main level as a one-of-a-kind restaurant.

Ellen’s family says they plan to keep the restaurant open and continue to serve the Charlotte community.

