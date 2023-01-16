PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Biden to give keynote speech at MLK Day Breakfast

FILE- President Joe Biden is shown in this file photo at the White House.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will join civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network for their Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast, where Biden will deliver the keynote address, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington D.C. on Monday.

The annual event will honor former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Arndrea Waters King and “other national leaders who have kept Dr. King’s mission alive,” the group said.

In addition to Pelosi, honorees include Arndrea Waters King, who is president of the Drum Major Institute; Minyon Moore, principal of the Dewey Square Group; and Ray Curry, president of United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers of America, or UAW.

Other participants include Martin Luther King, III, chairman of the board of the Drum Major Institute; Ebonie Riley, senior vice president of policy and strategic partnerships at National Action Network’s Washington Bureau; and Tanya L. Lombard, vice president of Global Public, and External Affairs and head of multicultural strategic initiatives at AT&T Services, Inc.

The event is among many honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, the federal holiday held to honor King’s birthday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

