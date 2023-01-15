PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Temperatures warm up this week after cold front, First Alert on Tuesday

Over the next 7 days temperatures will be unseasonably warm plus we’ll be tracking chances for rain on Tuesday and Thursday.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our cold snap will be short-lived. Over the next 7 days temperatures will be unseasonably warm plus we’ll be tracking chances for rain on Tuesday and Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant

Monday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, mild.

After a night of freezing and subfreezing temperatures, today will be the start of a warming trend. With full sunshine and light winds, temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s by this afternoon. Tonight, will be another cold night with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday forecast
Sunday forecast(WBTV)

Monday looks dry with a mix of sunshine clouds; highs will climb into mid to upper 50s. Our next disturbance will head our way Monday night into Tuesday bringing a good chance for widespread rainfall off-and-on throughout the day Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Mild conditions will stick around for Thursday, but we will also see more chances for rain. We will get another brief break from the wet weather on Friday before rain chances return next weekend. Highs on Friday into next weekend will range from the mid-50s to lower 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

