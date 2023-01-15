Reports: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for head coaching vacancy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest name to surface as a candidate for the Panthers head coaching vacancy comes from a very familiar place.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers received permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Payton spent 15 seasons from 2006-2021 coaching Carolina’s NFC South rival, leading the Saints to a 152-89 record and a Super Bowl win in 2009.

Unlike the other candidates the Panthers have interviewed, Payton would come with an acquisition cost if Carolina chose to hire him.

Payton had two years remaining on his contract when he retired in 2021, meaning that the Saints would still own the rights to his services through 2024 should he return to coaching this season.

So the Panthers would have to work out a trade with their divisional rival if they were to move forward with Payton.

The reported asking price from New Orleans would start with a first-round draft pick, but there is a likelihood that the price would be a bit steeper for Payton to head to a divisional rival.

Payton is also reportedly interviewing with Arizona, Denver, and Houston for their head coaching vacancies as well.

