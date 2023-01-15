PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Monkey exhibit also tampered with at Dallas Zoo

Police say a second incident of tampering was discovered at the Dallas Zoo, a day after a...
Police say a second incident of tampering was discovered at the Dallas Zoo, a day after a clouded leopard escaped its enclosure.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By KTVT Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 2:39 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - Police are investigating a second incident of tampering at the Dallas Zoo after someone cut an opening in a fence housing a clouded leopard, resulting in the animal’s escape.

Investigators revealed Saturday that a similar hole to the one cut in Nova the clouded leopard’s habitat was found at a monkey exhibit.

The enclosure houses an endangered breed of leaf-eating monkeys called langurs. None of them escaped. They also did not appear to be harmed or in any danger.

Dallas Zoo officials said Friday that a missing clouded leopard was found after a daylong search. (KTVT)

Police say zoo staff found the hole in the monkey exhibit Friday after Nova escaped from her enclosure. The leopard was found safe on the zoo’s grounds after a daylong search.

Nova’s exhibit has since been fixed, and zoo officials say they will learn from this experience and look at stronger protocols in the future.

Police are not yet sure if the two incidents, which are both under criminal investigation, are related.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $1 million winning ticket was bought at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
Ticket purchased in Charlotte wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
CMPD is searching for a man who allegedly engaged in 'suspicious activity' at Charlotte bus...
Police searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at bus stops
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Charlotte on Friday night.
CMPD investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex
Law enforcement rescued a litter of puppies after burglars took them across state lines.
Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County

Latest News

A spokesperson for the school system said the student's backpack was searched right after the...
Superintendent: Tip flagged possible gun before 6-year-old shot teacher
At least nine people, seven of them from Alabama, were killed amid reported tornadoes across...
Storm recovery continues in South as California braces for more flooding
Authorities say a postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside her...
Officials: 2 caregivers arrested in 4-year-old girl's disappearance
The jackpot was the second largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth time the game has...
Winning ticket for $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine