First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday with rain in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a gorgeous but cold weekend, temperatures will warm up and we will see a few chances for rain through the end of this week.

Monday: Increasing clouds, warmer.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, mild.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated showers late.

We have a First Alert Weather Day in place on Tuesday for a cold front that will bring a quick round of showers into our area. Until then, high pressure over the southeast will keep us quiet and dry through Monday afternoon.

For the overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the upper teens in the mountains to upper 20s and lower 30s in Charlotte.

Tuesday's Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Monday will begin with some sunshine but end partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

For Monday night and the remainder of the week we’ll turn our turn our attention towards a few disturbances that will keep rain chances in the forecast through Sunday.

Our first round of showers will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday will climb to near 60 degrees.

Most of Wednesday looks dry for now with a mix of sunshine and clouds; highs will warm into the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Wednesday night into Thursday we’ll be tracking another system moving out of the Plains that will increase our chances for rain on Thursday.

On Thursday there will be a chance for scattered showers mainly in the morning otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Next weekend’s outlook includes minimal chances for rain on Saturday but chances for showers will return by Sunday.

