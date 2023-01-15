PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday with rain in the forecast

A cold front will bring a round of showers into our area this coming week.
Over the next 7 days temperatures will be unseasonably warm plus we’ll be tracking chances for rain on Tuesday and Thursday.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a gorgeous but cold weekend, temperatures will warm up and we will see a few chances for rain through the end of this week.

  • Monday: Increasing clouds, warmer.
  • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, mild.
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated showers late.

We have a First Alert Weather Day in place on Tuesday for a cold front that will bring a quick round of showers into our area. Until then, high pressure over the southeast will keep us quiet and dry through Monday afternoon.

For the overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the upper teens in the mountains to upper 20s and lower 30s in Charlotte.

Tuesday's Futurecast
Tuesday's Futurecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Monday will begin with some sunshine but end partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

For Monday night and the remainder of the week we’ll turn our turn our attention towards a few disturbances that will keep rain chances in the forecast through Sunday.

Our first round of showers will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday will climb to near 60 degrees.

Most of Wednesday looks dry for now with a mix of sunshine and clouds; highs will warm into the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Wednesday night into Thursday we’ll be tracking another system moving out of the Plains that will increase our chances for rain on Thursday.

On Thursday there will be a chance for scattered showers mainly in the morning otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Next weekend’s outlook includes minimal chances for rain on Saturday but chances for showers will return by Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $1 million winning ticket was bought at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
Ticket purchased in Charlotte wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
CMPD is searching for a man who allegedly engaged in 'suspicious activity' at Charlotte bus...
Police searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at bus stops
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Charlotte on Friday night.
CMPD investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex
Law enforcement rescued a litter of puppies after burglars took them across state lines.
Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Temperatures warm up this week after cold front, First Alert on Tuesday
Temperatures to warm up this week after cold front, First Alert on Tuesday
Temperatures to warm up this week after cold front, First Alert on Tuesday
Sunshine, cold temperatures return this weekend before First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday
Cold and dry conditions remain ahead of returning rain chances Tuesday
Cold and dry conditions remain ahead of returning rain chances Tuesday