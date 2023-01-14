Ticket purchased in Charlotte wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A ticket purchased for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing in Charlotte has won a $1 million prize, lottery officials say.

The winning ticket, which matched the numbers on all five white balls, was bought at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road.

The $1 million win was one of 14 across the country as lottery players tried their luck at the second highest jackpot in the history of the game. Two other tickets in North Carolina won a $10,000 prize.

Lottery officials say the winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

The $1.35 billion jackpot went to one lucky ticket sold in Maine.

On Monday, another Charlotte resident struck gold, becoming the first winner of the $100,000 top prize in the new Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion.

North Carolinians can play for a $404 million jackpot − $211.7 million cash − in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

