PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Suspect in custody after firing shot at officers, leading car chase across state line

The suspect shot at police who were responding to a breaking and entering call.
Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a vehicle...
Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a vehicle chase into South Carolina.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an armed burglary that led to a suspect firing at officers and an ensuing vehicle chase across the state line on Friday night.

According to CMPD, police responded to an active breaking and entering call around 9:39 p.m. in the 300 block of Tribune Drive in west Charlotte, just off of Moores Chapel Road near I-485.

Once at the scene, one of the two suspects fired one shot at officers as they approached.

After firing the shot, the suspect fled on foot before getting into a vehicle.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the suspect, but they refused to stop, initiating a pursuit.

The chase ended in Fort Mill after the suspect jumped out of and ran from the vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies in South Carolina were notified of the pursuit and assisted in the chase, as well as the ensuing ground search and apprehension of the suspect.

An investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Police are still working to identify the second suspect in the case.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confirmed EF-0 tornado in Gaston County
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Gaston County on Thursday
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
CMPD officials laid out their plans for reducing crime in 2022 during a Wednesday news...
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert: Showers continue to push through area before cold temperatures move in

Latest News

Can you make bacon crispy in the microwave?
Product test: Caroline and Elissia try out the Yummy Can Bacon
You can get your body healthy and your bank account healthy in 2023.
2023 Goals: Becoming Financially Healthy with expert Joe Roseman
New year, new fitness goals?
Box your way into the New Year with Rockbox Fitness
CMPD is searching for a man who allegedly engaged in 'suspicious activity' at Charlotte bus...
Police searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at bus stops