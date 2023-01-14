Suspect in custody after firing shot at officers, leading car chase across state line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an armed burglary that led to a suspect firing at officers and an ensuing vehicle chase across the state line on Friday night.

According to CMPD, police responded to an active breaking and entering call around 9:39 p.m. in the 300 block of Tribune Drive in west Charlotte, just off of Moores Chapel Road near I-485.

Once at the scene, one of the two suspects fired one shot at officers as they approached.

After firing the shot, the suspect fled on foot before getting into a vehicle.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the suspect, but they refused to stop, initiating a pursuit.

The chase ended in Fort Mill after the suspect jumped out of and ran from the vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies in South Carolina were notified of the pursuit and assisted in the chase, as well as the ensuing ground search and apprehension of the suspect.

An investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Police are still working to identify the second suspect in the case.

