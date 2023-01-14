Sunshine, cold temperatures return this weekend before First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a mostly sunny but cold weekend with gusty winds at times. Expect dry conditions through the MLK holiday along with a warming trend. A First Alert Weather Day is in place Tuesday as we track our next chance for rain.

Today: Mostly sunny, windy and cold.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer.

Look for snow flurries to taper off in the mountains by midday. In the Charlotte metro area expect mostly sunny and windy conditions with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

If you don't like the cold, no worries...we'll be back in the 60s by Tuesday! Have a wonderful weekend! #CLT #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/mvfibCDQuA — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) January 14, 2023

Tonight, will be mostly clear and colder with lows ranging from the upper teens and lower 20s in the mountains to lower 20s in Charlotte.

Sunday will be the first day of our warming trend before rain chances return on Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny and pleasant conditions by Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Monday looks dry with a mix of sunshine clouds; highs will climb into mid to upper 50s.

Our next disturbance will head our way Monday into Tuesday bringing a good chance for widespread rainfall off-and-on throughout the day Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 60s. Mild conditions will stick around for Thursday, but we will also see more chances for rain.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

