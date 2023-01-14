Recent “shots fired” calls lead to Neighborhood Watch Forum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Chief’s Citizen Advisory Board (CAB) invite the community to participate in a Neighborhood Watch Forum on Wednesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m.

At this event, staff, officials, and CAB members want to discuss recent shots fired incidents with community members.

Attendees will learn how Spencer Police are responding to the recent calls and find out how to safely submit tips and become involved.

For more information, call 704-633-3574.

