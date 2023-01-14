PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Queens men’s basketball reaches century mark in dominant showing over North Alabama

B.J. McLaurin scored 15 points off the bench as the Queens Royals beat North Alabama 107-78 at Levine Center Jan. 14(WBTV)
By Austin Slough
Published: Jan. 14, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team reached the century mark for the second time this season as they rolled past the visiting North Alabama Lions 107-78.

BY THE NUMBERS-Senior Kenny Dye led all scorers with 18 points while also kicking out seven assists. Dye has reached double figures in 10 straight games.

-AJ McKee continued his dominant season scoring 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. The Charlotte native also brought down three rebounds and dished out three assists.

-Making his first start since December 20th, junior Jay’Den Turner poured in 13 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting from the field.

-The leagues leading rebounder Gavin Rains only needed a half to reach double-digit boards for the 10th time this season, and the second straight game as he finished with six points and 12 rebounds.

-BJ McLaurin set a new season-high sinking six field goals for 15 points.

-For the third straight game, sophomore Chris Ashby continued to drain the deep ball going 5-for-7 from long range for 15 points.

-Queens managed to shoot a sensational 60 percent from the field on the afternoon, including 55 percent from behind the arc.

-The Royals displayed their depth as 11 players checked into the contest. The Queens bench outscored the visitors 46-30.

-Queens distributed the ball well finishing with 21 assists which is the third most this year.

NOTABLE MOMENTS-The Royals wasted no time jumping on the Lions as Queens opened the game on an 11-4 run behind a 4-for-6 shooting performance. Queens buried three consecutive deep balls in that span.

-Leading 32-24 with 7:52 remaining in the first half, Queens sparked a 15-4 run to take a commanding 47-28 lead.

-Queens extended their lead to as much as 35 in the second half as they led 80-45 with 11:01 remaining in the game.

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE-The 60.9 percent shooting mark from the field is the best performance this season.

-The Royals’ 55 percent shooting mark from deep was the fifth-best performance in a single game.

-The 107 points were the eighth-most points scored in a single game by a Royals team.

NEXT UPThe Royals will head south to the sunshine state as Queens will face the University of North Florida on Thursday, Jan. 17th. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from UNF Arena and the game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.

