Queens men’s basketball reaches century mark in dominant showing over North Alabama

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team reached the century mark for the second time this season as they rolled past the visiting North Alabama Lions 107-78.

BY THE NUMBERS-Senior Kenny Dye led all scorers with 18 points while also kicking out seven assists. Dye has reached double figures in 10 straight games.

-AJ McKee continued his dominant season scoring 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. The Charlotte native also brought down three rebounds and dished out three assists.

-Making his first start since December 20th, junior Jay’Den Turner poured in 13 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting from the field.

-The leagues leading rebounder Gavin Rains only needed a half to reach double-digit boards for the 10th time this season, and the second straight game as he finished with six points and 12 rebounds.

-BJ McLaurin set a new season-high sinking six field goals for 15 points.

-For the third straight game, sophomore Chris Ashby continued to drain the deep ball going 5-for-7 from long range for 15 points.

-Queens managed to shoot a sensational 60 percent from the field on the afternoon, including 55 percent from behind the arc.

-The Royals displayed their depth as 11 players checked into the contest. The Queens bench outscored the visitors 46-30.

-Queens distributed the ball well finishing with 21 assists which is the third most this year.

NOTABLE MOMENTS-The Royals wasted no time jumping on the Lions as Queens opened the game on an 11-4 run behind a 4-for-6 shooting performance. Queens buried three consecutive deep balls in that span.

-Leading 32-24 with 7:52 remaining in the first half, Queens sparked a 15-4 run to take a commanding 47-28 lead.

-Queens extended their lead to as much as 35 in the second half as they led 80-45 with 11:01 remaining in the game.

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE-The 60.9 percent shooting mark from the field is the best performance this season.

-The Royals’ 55 percent shooting mark from deep was the fifth-best performance in a single game.

-The 107 points were the eighth-most points scored in a single game by a Royals team.

NEXT UPThe Royals will head south to the sunshine state as Queens will face the University of North Florida on Thursday, Jan. 17th. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from UNF Arena and the game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.