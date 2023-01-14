PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at bus stops

CMPD is searching for a man who allegedly engaged in 'suspicious activity' at Charlotte bus stops.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they believe has been involved in ‘suspicious activity’ around school bus stops.

According to CMPD, the activity has occurred in the south Charlotte and Pineville areas.

The person of interest is described as a heavy-set, middle-aged, bald Hispanic male.

He reportedly drives a light blue/gray sedan, which is possibly a Tesla.

Police said the man has allegedly drove past the bus stops and engaged with middle-school aged girls.

Anyone with any information about the man or incidents, or where he may be, is urged to call 911.

