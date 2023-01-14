Oduro leads George Mason past Davidson 67-65

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro led George Mason with 22 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with 13 seconds left as the Patriots took down Davidson 67-65 on Saturday.

Oduro added nine rebounds and five assists for the Patriots (11-7, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Malik Henry scored 12 points and added six rebounds. De’Von Cooper added 10 points.

Grant Huffman led the way for the Wildcats (9-9, 2-4) with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Davidson also got 16 points from Foster Loyer and 13 from Sam Mennenga.

George Mason trailed 36-31 at halftime. Oduro scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Patriots’ second-half rally.

George Mason plays Monday against George Washington at home. Davidson visits Dayton on Tuesday.

