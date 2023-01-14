PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

New WHO guidelines recommend more masking

FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation. The World Health...
FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation. The World Health Organization's new guidelines urge more masking.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three years into the pandemic many people have stopped wearing masks in public, but new guidelines from the World Health Organization recommend more masking.

WHO is urging everyone to mask up if they’ve been exposed to COVID, are at high risk for the virus, or are in a crowded, poorly ventilated space.

The agency also issued new guidelines about isolation, recommending that symptomatic patients test negative on an antigen-based rapid test before leaving isolation.

Those who test positive but have no symptoms are still encouraged to isolate for five full days.

More information can be found on the agency’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confirmed EF-0 tornado in Gaston County
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Gaston County on Thursday
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
CMPD officials laid out their plans for reducing crime in 2022 during a Wednesday news...
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert: Showers continue to push through area before cold temperatures move in

Latest News

Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a vehicle...
Suspect in custody after firing shot at officers, leading car chase across state line
Can you make bacon crispy in the microwave?
Product test: Caroline and Elissia try out the Yummy Can Bacon
You can get your body healthy and your bank account healthy in 2023.
2023 Goals: Becoming Financially Healthy with expert Joe Roseman
New year, new fitness goals?
Box your way into the New Year with Rockbox Fitness