Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County brings back Women’s Build

Kick off will be February 15th at 9:00 a.m. and wall raising is estimated at 12:00 p.m.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus Women’s Build project is a community favorite, and it’s back.

“The power of a group of women is unstoppable and with this force for good, Habitat Cabarrus has a goal of having one home each year that is built and paid for primarily by women,” wrote Bonnie Jones. “Join us today in putting God’s love into action and build homes, community, and hope.”

The Women’s Build involves any woman who wants to learn how to build and construct a home. No experience is necessary.

Volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals, and alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners. Whether you are learning new skills or simply adding a few to your tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved, and improves the community that you share.

You cane learn more: https://www.habitatcabarrus.org/2023-women-build

The 2023 Women Build new home will be for Aiesha a single mother, and her four children. It is scheduled to Kick off on February 15, 2023 and be completed in June 2023 (weather dependent).

The Women Build home will be constructed in our Habitat Cabarrus community Magnolia Crossing. This neighborhood is located off McGill Road near the intersection of Highway 29.

