PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies searching for suspect after person found dead inside Iredell County home

Authorities have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Carlton Michael Clarke.
Carlton Michael Clarke is wanted for murder in Iredell County.
Carlton Michael Clarke is wanted for murder in Iredell County.(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was found dead during a welfare check at an Iredell County home on Saturday, deputies said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a welfare check was requested at a home on Emmanuel Road after a 911 caller said that they were supposed to meet a person who lived at the home, but they did not show up.

Deputies arrived at the home and knocked on the door but did not receive a response.

They then looked into a window of the house and saw a body lying on the floor.

Deputies made entry into the home and found Michel Renard Clarke dead, apparently having been killed.

Investigators gathered information through interviews and video surveillance, and identified Carlton Michael Clarke as a person of interest in the case.

Further investigation led to the obtaining of a felony murder arrest warrant for Clarke.

He has since been declared as a wanted person by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on where Carlton Michael Clarke can be located is asked to call 911 or 704-878-3100. Authorities say not to approach Clarke, as he should be considered dangerous.

Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the incident.

Related: Son arrested for death of father who was reported missing in Iredell County

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confirmed EF-0 tornado in Gaston County
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Gaston County on Thursday
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
CMPD officials laid out their plans for reducing crime in 2022 during a Wednesday news...
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders
A high school coach has been put on leave after players reportedly required medical attention...
High school football coach on leave for allegedly putting players through strenuous workout

Latest News

Suspect in custody after firing shot at officers, leading car chase across state line
Law enforcement rescued a litter of puppies after burglars took them across state lines.
Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County
The $1 million winning ticket was bought at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
Ticket purchased in Charlotte wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
Kick off will be February 15th at 9:00 a.m. and wall raising is estimated at 12:00 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County brings back Women’s Build