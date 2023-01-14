Deputies searching for suspect after person found dead inside Iredell County home

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was found dead during a welfare check at an Iredell County home on Saturday, deputies said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a welfare check was requested at a home on Emmanuel Road after a 911 caller said that they were supposed to meet a person who lived at the home, but they did not show up.

Deputies arrived at the home and knocked on the door but did not receive a response.

They then looked into a window of the house and saw a body lying on the floor.

Deputies made entry into the home and found Michel Renard Clarke dead, apparently having been killed.

Investigators gathered information through interviews and video surveillance, and identified Carlton Michael Clarke as a person of interest in the case.

Further investigation led to the obtaining of a felony murder arrest warrant for Clarke.

He has since been declared as a wanted person by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on where Carlton Michael Clarke can be located is asked to call 911 or 704-878-3100. Authorities say not to approach Clarke, as he should be considered dangerous.

Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the incident.

