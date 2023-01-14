Cold and dry conditions remain ahead of returning rain chances Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold and dry conditions will stick around for the next two nights and then we will kick off the workweek with some milder temperatures and chances for rain.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, mild.

After a day of sunshine and gusty winds, we are in for a clear and cold night. Tonight, will be quiet, dry, and colder with lows ranging from the upper teens and lower 20s in the mountains to lower 20s in Charlotte.

Sunday's weather outlook in the Charlotte area. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Sunday will be the first day of our warming trend before rain chances return on Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny and pleasant conditions by Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Monday looks dry with a mix of sunshine clouds; highs will climb into mid to upper 50s.

Our next disturbance will head our way Monday into Tuesday bringing a good chance for widespread rainfall off-and-on throughout the day Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Mild conditions will stick around for Thursday, but we will also see more chances for rain.

We will get another brief break from the wet weather on Friday before the chance of rain returns next weekend. Highs on Friday into next weekend will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.