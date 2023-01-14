CMPD investigating deadly shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a shooting in north Charlotte on Friday evening, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Hackberry Creek Trail.

Police said a male victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

