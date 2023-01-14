PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD investigating deadly shooting in north Charlotte

The incident happened on Hackberry Creek Trail on Friday evening.
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Charlotte on Friday night.
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Charlotte on Friday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a shooting in north Charlotte on Friday evening, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Hackberry Creek Trail.

Police said a male victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

