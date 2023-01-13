PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman killed, 15-year-old injured in shooting at Lancaster County home

The shooting happened after two intruders allegedly forced their way inside the home.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed and a 15-year-old was seriously injured after they were shot at a home in Lancaster County on Thursday night.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. at a house in the 900 block of 15th Street in Lancaster.

Once at the scene, deputies found the woman and teenager suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and began rendering aid until EMS arrived.

The woman, who has been identified as 35-year-old Stephanie Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 15-year-old is expected to survive.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case, but were told by an adult male lives in the home that two men dressed in dark clothing, gloves and face masks forced their way into the home.

Once inside the home, the man said that he fought with the intruders. During the altercation, gunshots were fired.

After the shots were fired, the intruders fled on foot.

Officials do not believe the public is in any danger.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family, and we wish a full recovery for the young man who was shot,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “We are working hard to identify the two men who did this. We have already gathered lots of very good leads, but I encourage anyone with information related to this case in any way to contact the sheriff’s office.”

