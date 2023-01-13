Winter returns after night of heavy rain, strong winds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be breezy, dry and cooler with times of clouds and sunshine and afternoon readings in the low to middle 50s.

MOUNTAINS: Winter is back! Snow, wind, cold temps

MLK WEEKEND: Much chiller temps, dry conditions

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day

FIRST ALERT: Breezy & much cooler today with a mix of clouds and sunshine around the #CLT area. Snow showers will continue in the mountains, but the rest of us should be dry. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/VxJbxXfIVR — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 13, 2023

Colder air in the mountains will bring more snow with temperatures holding in the 30s all day long. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for elevations below 3,500 feet, where one to perhaps three inches of snow is possible.

A Winter Storm Warning is out above 3,500 feet, where snow could accumulate up to about six inches as it continues to fall off and on into tonight before tapering down Saturday morning.

FIRST ALERT: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains out thru 7am Sat for elevations below 3,500 feet & a WINTER STORM WARNING holds above. 1-3" of snow forecast for advisory area, but upwards of 6"+ expected for highest elevations on the TN line. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/v9KQpWHQeG — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 13, 2023

It’ll be mostly clear and much colder tonight with lows in the 20s.

The MLK holiday weekend looks to start dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s Saturday, warming to the middle 50s Sunday and Monday with little chance for any rain.

FIRST ALERT: Sunshine will dominate the #CLT region over the weekend, but there'll be a chilly breeze to contend with Saturday. Both mornings will start in the 20s, but we'll get back to the middle 50s Sunday afternoon. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/8YdTsMDord — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 13, 2023

The next First Alert Weather Day is Tuesday when showers from Monday night will taper off as the day unfolds.

Hope you have a great holiday weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

