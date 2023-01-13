Winter returns after night of heavy rain, strong winds
Colder air in the mountains will bring more snow with temperatures holding in the 30s all day long.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be breezy, dry and cooler with times of clouds and sunshine and afternoon readings in the low to middle 50s.
- MOUNTAINS: Winter is back! Snow, wind, cold temps
- MLK WEEKEND: Much chiller temps, dry conditions
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Colder air in the mountains will bring more snow with temperatures holding in the 30s all day long. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for elevations below 3,500 feet, where one to perhaps three inches of snow is possible.
A Winter Storm Warning is out above 3,500 feet, where snow could accumulate up to about six inches as it continues to fall off and on into tonight before tapering down Saturday morning.
It’ll be mostly clear and much colder tonight with lows in the 20s.
The MLK holiday weekend looks to start dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s Saturday, warming to the middle 50s Sunday and Monday with little chance for any rain.
The next First Alert Weather Day is Tuesday when showers from Monday night will taper off as the day unfolds.
Hope you have a great holiday weekend!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
