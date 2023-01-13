PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders

Officers are on the scene for traffic control and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
CMPD officials laid out their plans for reducing crime in 2022 during a Wednesday news...
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said..

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.

Officers said the person surrendered shortly after 10:30 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

There was no immediate information on what led to the standoff and possible charges the person may face.

