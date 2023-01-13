SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said..

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.

Officers said the person surrendered shortly after 10:30 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

There was no immediate information on what led to the standoff and possible charges the person may face.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.