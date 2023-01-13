PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Superintendent: Official learned of weapon before teacher’s shooting

The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student. (Source: WTKR/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not seize the 9mm handgun he brought to his classroom, the school system’s superintendent said.

School system Superintendent George Parker told parents Thursday night in an online meeting that a school official was notified about the weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News.

“At least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon in the timeline that we’re reviewing and was aware that that student had, there was a potential that there was a weapon on campus,” the superintendent told parents, according to a clip of the meeting broadcast by WAVY-TV.

Police say the gun was legally bought by the student's mother, and the student brought it from home in a backpack. (CNN, WTVR, WTKR, FACEBOOK, Getty Images)

The online meeting was for parents only, but WAVY-TV reported the station gained access to the meeting from a parent.

The superintendent and a school spokeswoman did not respond to multiple messages from The Associated Press. Details about how they learned about the weapon and why it wasn’t found before the shooting weren’t immediately available. The police chief has previously said the boy brought the gun to school in his backpack.

The teacher, Abigiail Zwerner, 25, was shot in the chest with injuries initially considered to be life threatening. Her condition has improved, though, and she has been reported in stable condition at a hospital.

