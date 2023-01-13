PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sunshine back in the forecast through the MLK Day holiday weekend

By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is back in the forecast through the holiday weekend.

•     Friday: Mountain snow showers; dry and mostly sunny for the Charlotte metro

•     This weekend: Cold mornings and cool, drier evenings

•     MLK Monday: Dry, cool, and comfortable

A much cooler day is in store for Charlotte and surrounding counties with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. The mountains will see snow showers throughout the day with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph at times with afternoon temperatures in the 30s.

Saturday morning will be a freezing start in the upper 20s followed by sunshine and an afternoon high of 49°. Sunday & MLK Monday will feature more sun and dry weather with high temperatures in the middle 50s.

The next round of showers arrives on Tuesday - our next First Alert Weather Day.
While not expecting severe weather, these showers could disrupt plans, especially in the morning and midday hours. A more impactful round of rain may arrive on Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

A more impactful round of rain may arrive on Thursday.
