One killed in shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte
Download the free WBTV News app for updates on the shooting as they come in.
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte, Medic says.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives are conducting a homicide investigation on Citiside Drive, which is in the area of The Plaza and Eastway Drive.
Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound.
No other information was immediately available.
Download the free WBTV News app for updates on the shooting as they come in.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.