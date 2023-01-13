One killed in shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte, Medic says.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives are conducting a homicide investigation on Citiside Drive, which is in the area of The Plaza and Eastway Drive.

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound.

No other information was immediately available.

