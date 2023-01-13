One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died and another person was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Rowan County, authorities said.

According to the fire marshal, the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is near Old Concord Road and Peeler Road in a neighborhood called Correll Park.

One dead, another hurt in house fire on Duke Drive in Rowan Co. Getting details. Check @WBTV_News for updates. pic.twitter.com/1uAs5wDuDK — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) January 13, 2023

The name of the victim was not immediately known.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.

