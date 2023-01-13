PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive in Rowan Co.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.
A deadly fire early Friday morning in Rowan County is under investigation.
A deadly fire early Friday morning in Rowan County is under investigation.(VNL)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died and another person was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Rowan County, authorities said.

According to the fire marshal, the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is near Old Concord Road and Peeler Road in a neighborhood called Correll Park.

The name of the victim was not immediately known.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this and other breaking news.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert: Showers continue to push through area before cold temperatures move in
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
South Iredell High School baseball coach Chris Davis passed away on Tuesday.
South Iredell High School baseball coach dies on campus after medical emergency
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
From left to right: Kevin Turcios, Edwin Garica, Arturo Garcia, Miguel Portillo.
Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.

Latest News

A homicide investigation is underway on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte.
One killed in shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte
CMPD officials laid out their plans for reducing crime in 2022 during a Wednesday news...
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders
CMS leaders will have a briefing about the first half of the 2022-2023 school year.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders give first-half-of-year recap
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders to give first-half-of-year recap