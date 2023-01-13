PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Gaston County on Thursday

The EF-0 tornado reached wind speeds of about 75 mph.
Confirmed EF-0 tornado in Gaston County
Confirmed EF-0 tornado in Gaston County(WBTV First Alert Weather)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down on Thursday when a band of storms pushed through the area.

The tornado is believed to have touched down near Old Willis School Road at around 6:10 p.m. before crossing Highway 27 on the south side of Stanley and dissipating east of Stanley-Lucia Road around 6:18 p.m.

Wind speeds reached a maximum of about 75 mph, while the funnel reached a width of about 25 yards.

The EF-0 tornado was only on the ground for an approximately six-mile stretch.

Scattered tree and limb damage was observed along the tornado’s path.

For the latest weather updates, be sure to download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go.

You can also get the latest weather forecast daily from the WBTV News app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area.

Related: Downed trees, power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert: Showers continue to push through area before cold temperatures move in
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
South Iredell High School baseball coach Chris Davis passed away on Tuesday.
South Iredell High School baseball coach dies on campus after medical emergency
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
From left to right: Kevin Turcios, Edwin Garica, Arturo Garcia, Miguel Portillo.
Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.

Latest News

2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration
2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. television special airs Monday on WBTV
2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration
A woman and teenager were killed in a shooting at a home on Thursday night.
Woman killed, 15-year-old injured in shooting at Lancaster County home
Featuring Mary Heinritz
Charlotte Folk Society Annual Youth Showcase