NWS confirms tornado touched down in Gaston County on Thursday

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down on Thursday when a band of storms pushed through the area.

The tornado is believed to have touched down near Old Willis School Road at around 6:10 p.m. before crossing Highway 27 on the south side of Stanley and dissipating east of Stanley-Lucia Road around 6:18 p.m.

Wind speeds reached a maximum of about 75 mph, while the funnel reached a width of about 25 yards.

The EF-0 tornado was only on the ground for an approximately six-mile stretch.

Scattered tree and limb damage was observed along the tornado’s path.

For the latest weather updates, be sure to download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go.

You can also get the latest weather forecast daily from the WBTV News app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area.

Related: Downed trees, power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.