National Weather Service says tornado rolled through Gaston County

Investigators determined that a low-level tornado touched down in the area.
The National Weather Service was on scene Friday to determine if a tornado touched down in Gaston County.
By Ron Lee
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - A team from the National Weather Service (NWS) was called out to Gaston County to check out damage left by last night’s storm. And by the looks of things, they plenty to observe.

After a day of work, they were able to confirm that a low-level tornado had passed through.

Rodney Friday runs the Body Art Gallery Tattoo Studio in Gaston County. He was picking up his daughter when the storm pounced.

“The rain just came out of nowhere,” he said. “It started pouring down and stuff.”

The NWS spent most of the day driving from Dallas to Stanley trying to figure out where the EF-0 touched down and how long it was there.

We still have to get back on the road, and we may find more,” Trisha Palmer with the NWS said. “The wind speeds may increase, we do not have a path/width. We do not have a path/length yet.”

Data collected on the ground will be compared to radar images at the time to try to figure out exactly what rolled though last night.

“We’re not done yet, we still haven’t seen everything.” Palmer said.

But for Friday, he’s seen plenty.

“I’ve hydroplaned before when I was younger, so I had flashbacks of that,” he said.

The team did find some downed trees, but it was pretty minimal.

Fortunately, there were no reports of homes damaged or people hurt.

