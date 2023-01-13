“He was a phenomenal man”: Former South Iredell baseball players remember assistant coach

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - If you see the baseball field at South Iredell High School, you see the workmanship of Chris Davis.

He spent countless hours over the past six years as an assistant coach on the baseball team, preparing that field for practice and games.

As his former players say, he always showed up.

“He showed up, with a smile on his face every single day,” former Vikings pitcher Alan Swipak said. “You go to practice, you see Coach Davis and he’s that constant in your life.”

Davis’ former players also say his lessons extended far beyond the baseball field. Swipak recalls a game his senior season where he was down on himself, and Davis offered him words of wisdom in the dugout.

“He said ‘I know you’re feeling it, but there’s others out there that need to see you be there for them,’” Swipak said. “Which is exactly what he would do.”

What sticks out the most about Davis’ commitment and dedication to the baseball program is the fact that he was a volunteer assistant coach — meaning he didn’t get paid for all the time spent at the field pouring into his players.

“He was a phenomenal man,” former Vikings right fielder Luke Davis said. “I strive to be like him almost every day of my life. I just want to represent the same stuff he represents.”

