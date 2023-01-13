PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

“He was a phenomenal man”: Former South Iredell baseball players remember assistant coach

Coach Chris Davis served in a volunteer role for more than six years.
Former Vikings baseball players remembered assistant coach Chris Davis after he passed away on...
Former Vikings baseball players remembered assistant coach Chris Davis after he passed away on Tuesday.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - If you see the baseball field at South Iredell High School, you see the workmanship of Chris Davis.

He spent countless hours over the past six years as an assistant coach on the baseball team, preparing that field for practice and games.

As his former players say, he always showed up.

“He showed up, with a smile on his face every single day,” former Vikings pitcher Alan Swipak said. “You go to practice, you see Coach Davis and he’s that constant in your life.”

Davis’ former players also say his lessons extended far beyond the baseball field. Swipak recalls a game his senior season where he was down on himself, and Davis offered him words of wisdom in the dugout.

“He said ‘I know you’re feeling it, but there’s others out there that need to see you be there for them,’” Swipak said. “Which is exactly what he would do.”

What sticks out the most about Davis’ commitment and dedication to the baseball program is the fact that he was a volunteer assistant coach — meaning he didn’t get paid for all the time spent at the field pouring into his players.

“He was a phenomenal man,” former Vikings right fielder Luke Davis said. “I strive to be like him almost every day of my life. I just want to represent the same stuff he represents.”

Related: South Iredell High School baseball coach dies on campus after medical emergency

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Kevin Turcios, Edwin Garica, Arturo Garcia, Miguel Portillo.
Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert: Showers continue to push through area before cold temperatures move in
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Mid-century modern home with panoramic view of Lake Norman listed for $3M
Mid-century modern home with panoramic view of Lake Norman listed for $3M

Latest News

Jimmie Johnson will drive No. 84 in 2023 after he bought an ownership stake in the team last...
Jimmie Johnson to drive No. 84 for rebranded Legacy Motor Club
AP source: Panthers to interview Reich, interested in Moore
Siakam has 28 points, Raptors beat slumping Hornets 132-120
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA...
Spencer Rattler Returning to South Carolina for 2023 season