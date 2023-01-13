Fewer weapons found on CMS property so far this school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Safety measures put into place within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are proving to be successful as students enter the midpoint of the school year.

Last school year, CMS reported 30 weapons were found on school property. This year, that number is nowhere close to where we were this time last year.

Over the past year, the school system has installed body scanners in 68 schools countywide and only two guns have been found.

Most recently, a gun was found at West Mecklenburg High School back on Dec. 15, 2022, and another at Julius L. Chambers High School on Oct. 13, 2022.

“We all know the safety and well-being of our students and staff is of most importance,” CMS Chief Operations Officer Brian Schultz said.

Of the four million people that passed through the body scanners during the first semester, only two guns were found, compared to 20-plus this time last year.

“Scanners, I can understand certainly why they were put in place, and I think they have been effective,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said.

CMS and CMPD said it wasn’t solely the body scanners contributing to the lower number of weapons found this year.

“There are some other things we put in place like the reestablishment of the campus crime stoppers and I think certain things, the deterrents of that, as well as some the educational pieces to the parents,” Jennings said.

Any students caught with a weapon on CMS is automatically suspended for one year.

CMS said the safety measures are also equaling to less distractions for students and educators during the school day.

“Most important is that our parents and students feel safe coming to school, so that’s what all of these efforts have done, these cross collaboratives, the crossing training we’ve done,” Schultz said.

CMS said there are plans to upgrade the camera system and other efforts to improve security.

CMPD expressed future hope that body scanners are not needed to keep students safe at school.

