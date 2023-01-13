Downed trees, power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area.

Duke Energy crews are spread out across the area working to restore power, making a lot of progress overnight. There are still big pockets of outages down in south Charlotte early Friday morning, as well as some along the Cabarrus and Rowan counties line and in Gaston County.

Trees were blown over in south Charlotte, including a large one that crumbled down near Vineyard Lane and Goneaway Road and damaged a stop sign.

While the rain has stopped, mountain communities are dealing with snow, which is allowing the ski resorts to get some natural powder.

The snow has impacted some school districts in the mountain communities.

Avery County Schools has canceled class Friday because of the winter weather they’re seeing.

Additionally, Watauga and Ashe County Schools have both switched to a remote learning day for Friday.

