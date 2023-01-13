PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Downed trees, power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms

While the rain has stopped, mountain communities are dealing with snow.
Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area.

Duke Energy crews are spread out across the area working to restore power, making a lot of progress overnight. There are still big pockets of outages down in south Charlotte early Friday morning, as well as some along the Cabarrus and Rowan counties line and in Gaston County.

POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North Carolina and South Carolina updates

Trees were blown over in south Charlotte, including a large one that crumbled down near Vineyard Lane and Goneaway Road and damaged a stop sign.

While the rain has stopped, mountain communities are dealing with snow, which is allowing the ski resorts to get some natural powder.

The snow has impacted some school districts in the mountain communities.

Avery County Schools has canceled class Friday because of the winter weather they’re seeing.

Additionally, Watauga and Ashe County Schools have both switched to a remote learning day for Friday.

Stay up to date with all school changes here.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

