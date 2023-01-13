Cold weekend ahead with continued chance for mountain snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A colder weekend is ahead with mountain snow to continue through Saturday morning.

Tonight: Mountain snow continues, otherwise cold!

Weekend: Decreasing clouds Saturday and chilly... Sunday sunshine.

Next Week: Warmer, rain chances return Tuesday and Thursday.

The cold front that brought severe weather and a confirmed EF-0 tornado to the area yesterday has moved east, and the colder conditions have moved in.

Saturday's high temperatures (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will fall into the 30s as we wrap up any Friday evening plans and drop into the upper 20s by Saturday morning.

It will be even colder in the mountains, where additional snow is likely through at least Saturday morning. Winter weather alerts remain in place as 1-2″+ of snow is possible below 3,500 feet, with higher totals in our higher elevations.

Although we could see another batch of clouds to start off Saturday morning, clearing is expected by the second half of the day! High temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon.

Sunday will start off in the low to mid 20s but rebound quickly to the mid 50s under high pressure.

Looking ahead: Next week will be warmer with a couple of opportunities for rain. A First Alert Weather Day is already in place for next Tuesday to give a heads up for those expected rain impacts.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

