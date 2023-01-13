Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders to give first-half-of-year recap
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plan to give a recap on how the first half of the school year went.
This comes as the school district is working to find a permanent superintendent, plus issues surrounding bus overcrowding and driver shortages.
Interim CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill is expected to visit a few classrooms at Ardrey Kell High School immediately afterward.
The briefing is at 10:45 a.m., Friday and WBTV will update with information learned during the news conference.
In the second half of the year, CMS leaders still need to tackle the school’s multi-million-dollar bond plan and the redrawing of district maps.
