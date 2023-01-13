2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The builder of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home will be paying tribute to WBTV’s late meteorologist Jason Myers.

Jason was a big part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, walking viewers through past finished homes and getting them excited.

Knowing Jason loved the outdoors, the builders will incorporate that into the outside design of the home.

This is the 10th year of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

“We are going to do some incredible outdoor space back here off the back porch, maybe some trails through these woods,” builder Jeff Newton said. “We just want to pay tribute to a great man.”

Approximately 30,000 tickets will be available in July in order to raise $3 million for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

