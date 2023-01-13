PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. television special airs Monday on WBTV

Join WBTV on Jan. 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is taking a look at the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his impact in the Charlotte area.

The 2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration airs Monday, January 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. on WBTV and all of WBTV’s streaming apps.

Last year, we heard from leaders from all across Charlotte as they discussed Dr. King’s legacy and the influence he continues to have right here at home.

This year, WBTV’s hour-long special continues to focus on Dr. King’s message of unity with even more conversations with those local individuals.

How can I watch the show?

Tune into WBTV to watch live on your television or set your DVR for January 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

The new hour-long special will also be streaming live on WBTV’s free app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV. You can also watch at www.wbtv.com/live or on the WBTV News app.

A special thank you to our partners at the City of Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, Food Lion, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The 2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration airs Monday, January 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. on WBTV

