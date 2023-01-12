Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been almost three weeks since a frozen pipe caused catastrophic flooding to the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex in Charlotte, leaving more than 80 senior citizens without a home.

On Wednesday, those displaced seniors finally had the chance to meet with the apartment’s ownership to get some answers as to when they can return.

Many of the residents at the meeting said they want more transparency and communication.

Nearly three weeks after this Christmas-day flooding, these displaced seniors finally met with the apartment’s ownership this afternoon, still looking for answers…

“Now we’re trying to get answers as to what’s going to happen to us,” resident Tewarnie Starks said. “Are we just going to be tossed out like trash or something?”

The complex’s insurance paid for residents to stay in hotels until Jan. 15, but the City of Charlotte has since stepped in to extend that stay until the end of the month.

“We’re just now in limbo,” Starks said. “So we don’t know…this is just where we’re at.”

The apartment’s ownership group, Mosaic Development, said the repairs on the building could take up to nine months.

Local nonprofits like Champion House of Care and Be You, Be Great have stepped in.

“We don’t think that seniors should be treated like this, so as a nonprofit we stepped in to make sure that we could help them throughout their days,” Janette Kinard of Champion House of Care said.

They’re collecting monetary donations as well as resources, all while pushing to find long-term housing.

“They don’t have all the answers, you know,” Willis Draughn Jr., of Be You, Be Great, said. “But we are here to work, we are here to help the best way that we can, to navigate the best way that we can this community.”

The seniors said the uncertainty and lack of communication has been frustrating, but they are doing their best to keep spirits high, and that the support they’ve received has helped, but they still need more in the coming days.

“It’s been agonizing, but God got me,” Debra Starks said. “It’s been hard. Anybody that loves God and knows him, pray for us. Please.”

Both Champion House of Care and Be You, Be Great are accepting donations that will go directly to these seniors in need, if you’d like to donate. You can donate to Champion House of Care by clicking here, and Be You, Be Great by clicking here.

