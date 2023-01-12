Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week.

Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.

“I, along with our Board and town staff, share a concern for our community and those affected by acts of violence,” said Mayor Jonathan Williams. “We are thankful for the coordinated response among with multiple local and state law enforcement agencies including the Spencer Police Department. Our team is working diligently to investigate, apprehend, and prosecute responsible parties. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Spencer and perpetrators will be held responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

Spencer Police Chief Michael File is determined to use every resource available to respond and prevent similar situations.

“Our Officers are committed to the community’s safety, and we are enhancing our presence in response,” said Chief File. “We believe that the people of Spencer should not be subjected to or live in an environment of senseless harm. As such, the Police Department, in coordination with other local agencies, will be “micro-targeting” the areas where these events have occurred, and residents can expect increased police activity in these areas.”

Spencer Police request citizens to increase their vigilance and report any suspicious activity or vehicles in Spencer by calling 911.

Anyone with information about recent shots fired incidents should contact Spencer Police at 704-633- 3574, and your report can be taken confidentially.

