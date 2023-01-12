PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related

Spencer Police Chief Michael File is determined to use every resource available to respond and prevent similar situations.
(Town of Spencer)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week.

Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.

“I, along with our Board and town staff, share a concern for our community and those affected by acts of violence,” said Mayor Jonathan Williams. “We are thankful for the coordinated response among with multiple local and state law enforcement agencies including the Spencer Police Department. Our team is working diligently to investigate, apprehend, and prosecute responsible parties. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Spencer and perpetrators will be held responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

Spencer Police Chief Michael File is determined to use every resource available to respond and prevent similar situations.

“Our Officers are committed to the community’s safety, and we are enhancing our presence in response,” said Chief File. “We believe that the people of Spencer should not be subjected to or live in an environment of senseless harm. As such, the Police Department, in coordination with other local agencies, will be “micro-targeting” the areas where these events have occurred, and residents can expect increased police activity in these areas.”

Spencer Police request citizens to increase their vigilance and report any suspicious activity or vehicles in Spencer by calling 911.

Anyone with information about recent shots fired incidents should contact Spencer Police at 704-633- 3574, and your report can be taken confidentially.

Also Read: Man accused of shooting, killing stepfather in Gastonia turns himself in

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Kevin Turcios, Edwin Garica, Arturo Garcia, Miguel Portillo.
Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Mid-century modern home with panoramic view of Lake Norman listed for $3M
Mid-century modern home with panoramic view of Lake Norman listed for $3M
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say

Latest News

Driver pleads guilty in I-85 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
District officials announced that all Avery County schools will be closed on Friday.
Avery County Schools closed Friday due to winter weather threat
South Iredell High School baseball coach Chris Davis passed away on Tuesday.
South Iredell High School baseball coach dies on campus after medical emergency
Christopher Lee Hill
Man accused of shooting, killing stepfather in Gastonia turns himself in