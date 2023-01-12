Snow for the mountains after rain, possible damaging winds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ahead of our next cold front.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: PM rain, severe weather risk

MOUNTAINS: Winter Storm Warning, Friday snow

MLK WEEKEND: Will be dry; chilly start, milder end

We’ll start out dry and mild and afternoon readings will warm into the middle 60s before rain chances ramp up from west to east as the day wears on.

There will be a line of heavy downpours and a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening before the rain quickly clears out overnight.

Rain will start in the mountains first during the early to mid-afternoon hours before pushing east in the Piedmont and the Charlotte metro area late in the afternoon and early in the evening.

There is a risk for damaging wind gusts over 40 mph and even an isolated tornado or two late today as the line marches east.

Lows tonight will fall into the 20s across the mountains, 30s in the foothills and 40s around Charlotte and points east.

As colder air moves in overnight, the rain will end as snow in the mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for elevations below 3,500 feet, where one to perhaps three inches of snow is possible.

A Winter Storm Warning is out above 3,500 feet, where snow could accumulate up to about 6 inches as the snow continues into Friday.

Outside of the High Country, Friday will bring sunshine back with a chilly, gusty breeze and highs in the lower 50s.

The MLK holiday weekend looks to start dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s Saturday, warming to the middle 50s Sunday and Monday with little chance for any rain.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.