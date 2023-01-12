Man accused of shooting, killing stepfather in Gastonia turns himself in

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police said the man accused of shooting and killing his stepfather late Wednesday night is now in custody.

A WBTV crew was on the scene on West 6th Avenue, in the area of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street, around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the shooting took place just before 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found 34-year-old Braxton Farquhar, of Gastonia, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified Farquhar’s 23-year-old stepson, Christopher Hill as the suspect.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Hill charging him with first-degree murder.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, Gastonia Police said Hill turned himself in and was in custody.

