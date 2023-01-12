PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hickory man charged after body found in woods in Catawba County

Juan Jesus Santellan was arrested early Thursday morning by Catawba County authorities.
Juan Jesus Santellan was arrested early Thursday morning by Catawba County authorities.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Catawba County have arrested a Hickory man and charged him in the death of a man whose body was found in the woods back in December.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Juan Jesus Santellan was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with the murder of 51-year-old Luiz Enrique Rodriguez.

Santellan is being held without bond and is scheduled for a first appearance Thursday in Catawba County District Court.

On Dec. 3, 2022, deputies responded to a body being found in the woods along Lee Cline Road near the intersection of Eckard Road in Catawba County.

Fingerprint analysis was used to identify the victim as Rodriguez, who was also known as Gose Gutierres, according to the sheriff’s office.

