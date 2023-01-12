PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gastonia Police searching for suspect who shot and killed stepdad

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are investigating a homicide that took place outside a home on Wednesday evening.

A WBTV crew was on the scene on West 6th Avenue, in the area of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street, around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the shooting took place just before 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, 34-year-old Braxton Farquhar of Gastonia was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified Farquhar’s 23-year-old stepson, Christopher Hill as the suspect.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Hill charging him with first-degree murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Hill’s location is urged to immediately call 9-1-1 and not approach him.

