First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, damaging winds in forecast throughout evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re gearing up for heavy rain and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening!

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: PM Rain and thunderstorms, severe potential

Friday: Mountain snow, dry in CLT

MLK Monday: Dry, cool and comfortable

Spotty showers are expected today ahead of an advancing cold front that will bring heavy rain with thunderstorms across the region late this afternoon and evening. Primary threats will be strong to damaging wind gusts more than 60 mph and heavy rain with totals ranging from half an inch to an inch. A few tornadoes also will remain possible.

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around the #CLT area. Here's the timing window for the band of heavy rain & potentially strong thunderstorms to cross the region, from WEST to EAST later today. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/XHqK5xyHFe — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 12, 2023

By very early Friday morning, rain will have exited off and temperatures will fall behind the front. Snow is expected in the mountains behind this front through early Saturday morning with snow accumulations between one to two inches, with higher amounts in the highest elevations. High temperatures for Friday in Charlotte will be in the lower 50s with lots of sunshine.

First Alert Weather Impacts (WBTV)

Saturday morning will be a freezing start in the upper 20s followed by sunshine and an afternoon high of 49 degrees. Sunday and MLK Monday will feature more sun and dry weather with high temperatures in the middle 50s.

The next round of showers arrives on Tuesday, another First Alert Weather Day.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.