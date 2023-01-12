First Alert: Tornado Warning issued for Meck, Gaston and Lincoln counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Mecklenburg, Gaston and Lincoln counties until 6:45 p.m. Make sure you can hear and respond to warnings as damaging wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes are possible. The threat for severe weather will decrease by the late evening hours as the storms work through our eastern counties.

In North Carolina, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect in Catawba, Iredell and Rowan counties until 7:00 p.m., and in Cabarrus, Gaston and Mecklenburg counties until 7:30 p.m.

In South Carolina, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in York County until 6:45 p.m. and in Chester County until 7:00 p.m.

Current watches (WBTV)

Strong to severe storms remain likely tonight.

Mountain snow expected to wrap up the work week!

Tonight: Strong to severe storms move through, Tornado Watch in place

Tomorrow: Mountain snow likely, few sprinkles elsewhere possible

Weekend: Much colder!

Behind the cold front, much colder air will be working in and NW winds will allow for snowfall in the mountains Friday into Saturday!

Elevations above 3,500ft. in Avery County are under a Winter Storm Warning, while the rest of our mountain communities are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7am Saturday. 1-2″ of snow and wind gusts up to 40mph will be possible, with higher totals near the TN state line!

Although we’re spring-like today, more winter-like temperatures are back for the weekend. Expect morning lows in the 20s both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s Saturday afternoon.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.