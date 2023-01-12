PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert: Showers continue to push through area before cold temperatures move in

The severe weather threat is over as storms keep moving east.
Storms will continue to push through the viewing area as the night progresses.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The severe weather threat is coming to an end, but we have mountain snow in the forecast to wrap up the workweek, with big changes ahead as we approach the weekend.

  • Tonight: Rain exits east, getting cooler.
  • Friday: Mix of sun and clouds for most, mountain snow.
  • Weekend: Cold and mostly sunny.

Our First Alert Weather Day is coming to an end after an active evening commute. Severe storms brought multiple trees down across the area, but the severe threat is officially over.

Lingering rain will exit east, leaving us with dry and chilly conditions for the Friday morning commute. Our chance for snow in the mountains will also pick up into Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties through Saturday...
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties through Saturday morning.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will drop below freezing in our higher elevations and will likely struggle to make it into the mid 30s by the afternoon hours.

The rest of us will wake up to the 40s and top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A few clouds and maybe even a stray shower or two are possible out of the northwest.

Weekend Outlook: Snow will continue in the mountains through the start of our Saturday, leaving 1-2 inches of snow accumulation across our mountain counties. Higher totals are expected above 3,500 feet, especially along the NC/TN state line.

Otherwise, it will be a cold start for the rest of us both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

After waking up to the 20s, temperatures will only make it into the upper 40s Saturday afternoon and mid 50s by Sunday afternoon. At least we’ll be dry and see lots of sunshine!

Our next best chance for rain is next Tuesday and a First Alert Weather Day is in place.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

