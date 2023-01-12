PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Driver pleads guilty in I-85 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

Daniel Morgan was charged with several crimes, including involuntary manslaughter, in the death of Officer Mia Goodwin.
Driver Daniel Morgan pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced from the deadly Dec. 22, 2021 crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man arrested for hitting and killing a Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police officer in 2021 has pleaded guilty to all charges.

Last January, a grand jury indicted Daniel Morgan on charges of:

  • Involuntary manslaughter
  • Three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon
  • Reckless driving
  • Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle
  • Felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles
  • Fictitious tag.

The charges stemmed from the deadly Dec. 22, 2021 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin. Morgan appeared in court Thursday morning, where he entered a guilty plea to all counts. The judge consolidated all the charges to involuntary manslaughter.

CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin passed away Wednesday, according to the chief.
CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin passed away Wednesday, according to the chief.(Source: WBTV)

Following the plea, Morgan was sentenced to a minimum of 16 months to a maximum of 29 months in prison.

CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings addressed the guilty plea during a news conference where he and others in the department discussed their 2022 end-of-year report.

“It’s something that is very difficult for our police agency and very difficult times for us, but this is another closure to that,” Jennings said about the plea.

Related coverage:

CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin

Police report: Man drove truck illegally, tried to hinder investigation in crash that killed CMPD officer

Goodwin was assisting at a previous crash on Interstate 85 in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2021 when investigators say Morgan was at the wheel of his tractor-trailer.

According to authorities, Morgan failed to move over and crashed into another truck and into those officers.

Goodwin, a mother of three who had just returned from maternity leave days earlier, died and three other officers were injured in the crash.

Memorial service held for fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

Court records state Morgan had fictitious license plates, tried to walk away from the scene, and removed a device from the truck in an attempt to hinder the investigation.

The police report states Morgan told police he didn’t know what happened after the crash and didn’t know about the device or walking away from the scene.

