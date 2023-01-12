Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in east Charlotte pawn shop robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two people involved in an armed robbery at a pawn shop in east Charlotte.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the National Pawn location at 5030 E. Independence Blvd.

Surveillance footage shows two people enter the business. The footage shows one person smash a display case with a hammer. The video shows the other person pull a gun and walk over to two employees behind the front counter. The intruder gestures for both employees to get down on the ground.

“It was relatively dark and probably not a lot of people in the business at the time, so that’s probably why they took the opportunity to rob this business,” explained Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The robbery did not last long, but police said thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from the shop.

Smith said it is likely that the thieves had cased the business. He said police think that one of the intruders may have cut their hand while stealing from the glass display case.

The detective said the wound could be something that helps police identify a suspect.

“If you notice that, anybody at work or family member then they could be a potential suspect and we need to take a look at them,” said Smith.

One of the suspects appeared to be wearing a navy hoodie and a purple mask. The other suspect appeared to be wearing a black Nike hoodie and camo pants.

“We’re hoping that that video will be the key to solving this crime so we just ask that you take a look at the video, take a look at those suspects and give us a call if you happen to recognize them,” said the detective.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Related: Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed Steele Creek 7-Eleven

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.