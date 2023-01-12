Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are conducting a death investigation that began late Wednesday night.

A WBTV crew was on the scene on West 6th Avenue, in the area of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street, around 11:30 p.m.

They saw what appeared to be a body under a sheet on the front lawn of a house. There were several evidence markers and police were focused on that house.

WBTV asked police but they couldn’t confirm whether this was a homicide.

