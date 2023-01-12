PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte museum unveils new name for famed Captain Sully

The former Carolinas Aviation Museum will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new...
The former Carolinas Aviation Museum will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 105,000-square-foot facility adjacent to Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sept. 27.(Carolinas Aviation Museum)
By Ashley Mahoney
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Don’t call it the Carolinas Aviation Museum. It’s the Sullenberger Aviation Museum now.

Driving the news: On Thursday, the 31-year-old Charlotte museum unveiled its new name, which honors Capt. C.B. “Sully” Sullenberger.

  • Sullenberger said he never thought he’d have a museum named after him, and certainly not while he’s still alive.

Why it matters: Sullenberger landed Charlotte-bound US Airways Flight 1549 safely in the Hudson River on Jan. 15, 2009. The exhibit about the Miracle on the Hudson opened in 2011 and is the museum’s featured exhibit.

  • “We are the national stewards of that American story,” museum president Stephen Saucier tells Axios.
Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias (left) and Capt. C.B. “Sully” Sullenberger at the unveiling. Elias...
Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias (left) and Capt. C.B. “Sully” Sullenberger at the unveiling. Elias was a passenger on flight 1549, and he donated $1 million to the project. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios(Axios)

Details: The new facility broke ground in September 2022 and the first of two phases is scheduled to open by the end of 2023. The vertical build will begin this month, Saucier tells Axios. It will be a multi-building campus — a shift from its previous one-building campus format.

  • The site serves as an airport overlook, allowing visitors to watch planes depart and land.
  • Expect two galleries (Aviation City Gallery and Innovation National Gallery), lab space, more than 45 historic planes, flight simulators, multimedia and interactive exhibitions, plus STEM education programs.
  • Aviation City Gallery will sit in a historic W.P.A. Douglas hangar, which was built in 1936-1937 by the Works Progress Administration.

By the numbers: The museum has raised nearly $29 million of its $31 million goal, Saucier tells Axios.

  • Of note: Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias was a passenger on flight 1549. He donated $1 million to the project.
  • “We all have many jobs to do, and we have to do them when no one is watching,” Elias said of his biggest lesson from his Miracle on the Hudson experience.

The big picture: Museum leaders expect the space to serve as an economic catalyst as well as a hub for innovation, with 120,000 visitors expected annually, plus more than 15,000 students using the space for STEM programming and career development labs.

Copyright 2023 Axios. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Kevin Turcios, Edwin Garica, Arturo Garcia, Miguel Portillo.
Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Mid-century modern home with panoramic view of Lake Norman listed for $3M
Mid-century modern home with panoramic view of Lake Norman listed for $3M
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say

Latest News

Cooper signed an executive order on Thursday initiating a ban of TikTok and WeChat on...
N.C. Gov. Cooper signs executive order initiating ban of TikTok, WeChat from state devices
Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related
Duke Energy preps for gusty winds and heavy rain
Driver pleads guilty in I-85 crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin